Program helping fund music education in Niskayuna CSD

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting this week, a local arts group is teaming up with the community to shine a light on student musicians during the month of March.

Niskayuna’s Friends of Music Group and the town’s school district are celebrating national Music in Our Schools month by joining local restaurants in the community for two restaurant weeks of music where a portion of the proceeds from participating businesses will go towards music education for the town’s students.

Niskayuna students would normally be preparing for their school musical and the district festival at Proctors Theatre, but the events were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Hughes, the Niskayuna Central School District Director of Music Education, said educators had to find new ways to keep students interested in music and find new ideas that would keep them involved while still being able to put the students’ talents on display for their friends and families.

The school will be sharing virtual performances that will be free to stream and includes past performances from previous school years as well as solo performances and new content from this year’s graduating seniors.

Hughes said he is amazed at his students’ resiliency after not being able to practice in person and is excited for the future as things slowly reopen.

“As we get towards spring and we start hearing things that live performances could be possible again, it really gives us hope, and we are really proud of them,” he said. “Their resilience through all of this because it is difficult to be a musician and not get to play with others.”