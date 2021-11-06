Program gifts new, technologically-advanced hearing aids to Greene County resident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local man is hearing the world around him event better, thanks to new, technologically-advanced hearing aids that were provided as part of HearingLife’s Campaign for Better Hearing.

“I’m feeling pretty good, because I can hear,” Adam Meacher said, with a grin on his face.

Meacher has experienced hearing loss throughout his life, but on Friday, new hearing aids helped make an immediate difference, “Yeah, it’s like more clear I would say.”

An hour-long appointment providing life-changing technology. The Campaign for Better Hearing providing the new hearing aids at no cost to Meacher, who was nominated to benefit from the program.

“We have the pleasure to do his hearing test, and then fit him with these updated hearing aids, which I think are going to significantly improve his communication and his quality of life,” Dr. Kate Kawola, Meacher’s audiologist, explained.

Kawola says hearing aid companies typically roll out new technology every 18 to 24 months. But these new aids give patients a noticeably better experience.

“They’ve developed to really function the same way that the brain functions. So, the noise management strategies, the clarity that patients are given are just much much better,” she said.

The new devices also have Bluetooth connectivity, allowing Meacher to connect them to his phone. That connectivity, and the clearer sound, helping him look forward to life at home.

“It’ll be much better, I won’t be saying ‘what’ a lot anymore,” he said.

Kawola says she expects and hopes hearing aid technology will continue improving, helping Meacher and others who live with hearing challenges.