Proctors Theatre to receive $10M in COVID relief aid

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre is set to receive $10 million in COVID-19 relief aid. New York Senator Chuck Schumer made the announcement on Sunday with the cast of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

The funding was secured through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), also known as the “Save Our Stages” program which Schumer led to passage into law. Schumer said over $39 million has been secured for the Capital Region’s independent live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.

“Last year, I stood at another Capital Region staple, the Palace Theatre, promising that I’d deliver for our independent venues – the beating heart of Upstate New York’s cultural life and a driving force in the economy. I’m here to say promises made promises kept, to the tune of $10 million going right here to Proctors Theatre,” said Schumer. “Proctors is an economic anchor in downtown Schenectady, which is why I fought so hard to ensure they’d get their fair share to keep the lights on during their darkest days of the pandemic and recover.”

Schumer announces $10 million for Proctors Theatre (Senator Chuck Schumer’s Office)

The SVOG program has provided more than $1.9 billion to more than 1,400 theaters, independent music venues and comedy clubs, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions like museums and zoos across New York. Schumer said these places are some of the hardest hit industries by the pandemic and this funding has saved many venues from permanently shutting down.

Other Capital Region venues such as the Palace Theater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and The Egg were also able to keep the lights on with the help of the federal relief funds. Movie theaters like Madison Theatre in Albany and Rotterdam Square Cinemas also received funding.