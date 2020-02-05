Proctors hosts 38th annual Capital Region Spelling Bee

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 100 students participated in the 38th annual Capital Region Spelling Bee at Proctors on Tuesday.

The 138 students from 56 different schools in the area began the day with a written test before the actual spelling bee. The fourth through eighth grad students, who participated on Tuesday, have previously won a spelling bee at either their school or their district.

Greg Stapleton with the Spelling Bee committee said the event continues to be a success year after year.

“We are able to celebrate kids who have already done something great,” he said. “They won a spelling bee at their school, at their district, so now they are coming here, and we are bringing them all together and giving them an opportunity to take that a step further.”

The winner of Tuesday’s spelling bee will be headed to the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington in May.

