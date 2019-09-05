Proctors announces new show lineup

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors and the Capital Repertory Theatre launched ticket sales for over two dozen titles on Thursday.

There are 26 shows in the upcoming season, and 16 of them are brand new to the Capital Region. The shows begin on October 3.

For theater fanatics who might not get a chance to catch their favorite show in New York City, it’s a perfect way to see them in a smaller, more intimate setting as they’ll feature Broadway, music, dance and more.

“We’ve got Bandstand coming, a wonderful musical about soldiers in World War II that was directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbiller, who was just represented here with the choreography from Hamilton,” Michael Eck with Proctors said. “We’ve got The Bands Visit coming, which won a ton of Tony Awards. It’s a beautiful sort of boutique musical. Really fantastic. Jazzwell Palmer Terry’s coming back one man show this time based on A Bronx Tale, so a lot of good things happening”

Make sure to grab tickets when you can because they always go fast. You can purchase them by the box office on State Street in Schenectady, by giving them a call, or by their website.