Proctors and Capital Repertory announce theater lineup

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors and the Capital Repertory Theater announced their season lineups Monday night at an invitation-only bash.

The venues say this year’s calendar is the most memorable ever, a glowing recommendation after Broadway smash Hamilton sold 42,000 tickets at Proctors last summer, and NEWS10’s own John Gray and Lydia Kulbida were on hand to help make the big announcement.

Some theaters put out a news release to announce their upcoming lineup, but Proctors puts on a show.

The yellow brick road leads to the Capital Region as “The Wizard of Oz” comes to the Capital Repertory Theater for the holidays. One of a number of classics, including Richard Thomas starring in a literary masterpiece.

“‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ is going to be a fantastic play. ‘My Fair Lady’ I think is going to be really good.”

But wouldn’t it be lovely to also have the most recent Tony award winning Best Musical? “Hadestown” is the season opener at Proctors in October.

“I cant tell you how much I love Hadestown. I’ve seen it five times on Broadway, and the fact that it’s going to be teched right here in Schenectady, people get to start of the tour, that’s amazing.”

After a trip to the underworld, musicals inspired by hit movies are coming, too, like “Pretty Woman.”

“I’m looking forward to ‘Mean Girls.’ I loved the movie, and I’m looking forward to the musical too.”

And just when we thought we were done, one more surprise — “The Lion King.”

The Broadway series at Proctors brings the best traveling productions through the Capital Region, while Capital Repertory puts on more intimidate shows.

