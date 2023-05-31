AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Priority Ambulance will now operate under the name Lake Valley EMS to reflect the company’s growth in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks. The company has also announced it has acquired the assets of the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Corps (GAVAC), including the agency’s Certificate of Need.

GAVAC served the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks for over 55 years, offering emergency 9-1-1 services and interfacility services to Mongomery, Fulton, and parts of Hamilton Counties. In a release, Lake Valley EMS says they will still serve these counties, as well as give back to the community through multiple public safety, education, training, and other community initiatives.

“Joining the Priority family allows us to deliver added resources for our patients, our team, and the community,” said executive director Thomas Pasquarelli. “Our foundational commitment to provide exceptional care to our citizens and give back to the community remains strong as we continue to grow as a leading provider in New York and the Mohawk Valley.”