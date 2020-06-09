Pride flags removed twice from Milton park

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Milton Town Supervisor Benny Zlotnick says it all began with him making good on a campaign promise to fly a LGBTQ Pride Flag during June, which is Pride Month.

A flag flies outside the town hall has not been tampered with. But Zlotnick says some people have had an issue with a Pride Flag placed on a flag pole in a small park within the Woods Hollow Nature Preserve in Milton.

The flag, which was donated, has been replaced twice because an unknown person or persons continue to remove them. Zlotnick says it may be because they assumed the park is an official town memorial for veterans.

“It was intended to be a veterans memorial, but that never came to fruition. I understand where the misinformation is, and I am trying to clear that up,” says Zlotnick.

Tony Green is a local chaplain and an Army veteran who served during the mid-80s. He is also gay. He says the point isn’t whether or not the park is an official memorial to veterans, but that the flag represents those who have been hurt by discrimination.

“It also represents those of us who are veterans now. And people who are still serving in the military,” says Green.

Back in Milton, the day was not without concern, on all sides. Members of the local VFW Post requesting that the Pride Flag not be placed under the Stars and Stripes.

An agreement was reached to place it under the New York State flag instead.

“My real concern is about LGBTQ youth. And they need to know that this commnuity is supportive,” said Cindy Swadba. She donated the first two flags that were stolen.

She told NEWS10 ABC that she and others will continue to replace the flag if necessary.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office confirmes they are investigating the thefts. Zlotnick says he wonders if the thefts might be considered hate crimes.

