Price tag goes up again for Troy seawall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night, the Council Finance Committee approved a bond measure that tacks on around $2 million to the project to repair and revitalize the Troy seawall.

In a memo of support for the bond increase, the Deputy Mayor’s Office said that while the sea wall is heading toward completion,

“Due to the unique environment of this project, overages in items such as underwater concrete, drilling, caissons and deeper than projected depths of bedrock; have resulted in additional costs to the project.”

Troy’s sea wall protects the city from flooding. When hurricane Irene came through in 2011, it did a number on the structure. In 2014, FEMA gave Troy millions of dollars to make repairs.

“Fast forward since that time, the project was originally estimated at nine or ten million dollars, and unfortunately, it’s really escalated, to the tune of last night, $26.3 million,” Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello told News10.

Mantello said that in her past experiences with such projects, engineers and managers can typically predict what the costs are going to be when they first scope out the project.

There have been multiple bonds issued for the sea wall since 2014.

Mantello says it’s the council’s job to make sure the sea wall project doesn’t leave taxpayers of the future with an extra burden. But she’s till excited about what it’ll do for the city.

“We are looking at a project that is going to transform the waterfront. It’s a fantastic project for the city of Troy not only on the mitigation front, but it is going to domino into a marina, into trails, into waterfront development,” Mantello told News10.

A spokesperson for Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said in a statement: