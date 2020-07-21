Price Chopper to end plastic bag use on Aug. 1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 will stop using plastic bags on August 1.
The company is urging customers to bring their own reusable bags. Due to the pandemic, customers will have to pack their own reusable bags.
Originally, a single-use plastic bag ban went into effect in New York State on March 1. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been holding off enforcing the ban due to a court challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged that challenge.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers work to address problems with white supremacists in law enforcement, military
- SUNY Adirondack fall semester plan balances on-campus and online classes
- Legislative panel begins investigation into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
- Cohoes facing financial troubles due to pandemic
- Staying healthy while working out in the heat