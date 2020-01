SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Big changes are coming to Price Chopper in March.

The store will charge five cents per paper bag that customers use to bag their groceries.

New York State is banning plastic bags statewide on March 1, and if you forget your reusable bags or don’t buy them, Price Chopper will charge you five cents per paper bag that they offer.

Under the new law, counties have the choice to opt in on the five cent paper bag charge. Albany County has already done so.