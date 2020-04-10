Price Chopper/Market 32 wants protective equipment for employees

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32 is calling on state leaders to help provide more personal protective equipment, or PPE, for front line grocery workers.

Price Chopper/Market 32 operates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. CEO Scott Grimmett is asking the Governors of all six states to help secure PPE for the company’s 20,000 workers.

“Our teammates and other retail employees go to work every day in stores across the Northeast allowing residents in their communities to shop for their families,” Grimmett said in a statement. “We are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates, customers and the food supply and we are hamstrung because we have been unable to find a reliable supply of items like face masks and other equipment for our workforce.”

“We’re not asking for anything for free. We’re just looking for a reliable supply of equipment to help us and other grocery retailers who are having the same difficulty in securing enough face masks to protect those who are working on the front lines for our communities. We understand and applaud that the first priority has been for those in the medical profession who are face-to-face with the risk of getting the virus. Our teammates, and those of other retailers, are on the front line every day trying to provide food and supplies to customers and we want to do everything possible to provide them the same protection,” his statement continued. “We are unbelievably proud of our teammates who have shown selfless dedication and commitment to our customers during this difficult time.”

Grimmett said the need for masks is greatest in order for employees to comply with guidelines set in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

