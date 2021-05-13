Price Chopper/Market 32 now offering walk-in vaccinations

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Appointments are no longer necessary for COVID-19 vaccinations at Price Chopper locations.

Price Chopper/ Market 32 announced on Thursday that patients will not be required to register for a COVID vaccine appointment as the grocery chain will now administer vaccines on a walk-in basis. This change is applicable at all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Customers of 18 years of age and over can now come to pharmacies at participating locations anytime one hour after opening and one hour prior to closing.

“Our customers are in our stores regularly, so this makes it even easier for them to get a vaccine,” said Price Chopper/ Market 32 Vice President of Pharmacy Scott Guisinger. “We encourage our customers to add vaccines to their shopping list so they can help protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Although appointments are not required, the chain recommended calling the pharmacy ahead of arrival to check the availability of doses and confirm the customer’s vaccine of choice is available.