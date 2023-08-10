ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall of their store-made “corner to corner” pizzas that were manufactured on July 2. The pizzas are being recalled because the manufacturer of the pizza dough, Deiorio’s, says fragments from the conveyer belt used in the manufacturing may be found in the dough.

Price Chopper/Market 32 says there are no harmful side effects from the products, however, customers who bought them can return them to their local store for a full refund. The store has released a list of the affected UPCs.

Affected UPCs

23314, 23317, 23320, 23325, 23330, 23331, 23334, 23338, 23340, 23344, 23382, 23750, 23751, 23752, 23753, 23754, 27104, 23104, 23105, 23107, 23303, 23304, 23309, 27738500000, 29730100000, 29730200000, 29730400000, 29730700000, 29730900000, 29734000000, 29739300000, 29739500000, 29739900000, 29741000000, 29742000000, 29743000000, 29744000000, 29748300000, 20739100000, 20739200000, 20739300000, 20739400000, 20739500000, 21561100000, 22748600000, 23738500000, 23738600000, 23748600000, 24738600000, 25738600000, 26738500000, 26738600000, 27738500000, 29738600000, 29744100000, 29730500000, 21561200000, 29730600000, 21649800000, 16104, 23301, 23311, 23335, 23336, 23380, 25738500000, 25738700000, 29732000000, 29733000000, 21738500000, 21748600000, 22738500000, 23315, 20738500000, 29745000000, and 23390.