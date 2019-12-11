Previously missing man now recovering and making people laugh

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At Eden Café in Loudonville, stand-up comedian Jerry Dymond prepared for his “set” at open mic night. According to Dymond, comedy is like medicine.

Dymond is from the Sand Lake area. He was reported missing on November 7 and found three days later in the town of Nassau. State Police, as well as dozens of Dymond’s friends and family, spent those days searching for him.

“I was at a very dark place in my life. I felt like I didn’t have enough to give,” Dymond told NEWS10 ABC. “And I just wanted my time to end.”

But Dymond says God had other plans for him. He is grateful for all the people who spent time looking for him, although he says it was not his wish.

Dymond didn’t want to get into the details of his disappearance but says he’s now doing well. He received medical attention for frostbitten feet and continues to get help for his mental health.

Now, a Facebook page called “Team ‘What the What'” has 700 members, all people who are supporting Dymond on his road to recovery.

“It’s been tremendous, the support and love from people that have been looking out for me,” Dymond said. “And people were out looking for me, actually. I couldn’t believe that people were out looking for me.”

Dymond wants people to know that if you are feeling down, you are not alone.

“A lot of people are sad out in the world, especially this time of year,” he said.

Dr. Rudy Nydegger, a clinical psychologist, would agree that depression during the holidays is common.

“It’s easy just to hibernate in the house and not go out with the bad weather, stress of the holidays, and so forth,” Dr. Nydegger said. “But this is the time of the year where we really do need to connect with people.”

Dr. Nydegger says if you can’t bring yourself to be socially active, or feel you need more help, you should reach out to a professional. He says many times, one may not require long-term psychotherapy, but just a few sessions and maybe some medication.

Since he has been back, Dymond has been turning his attention to comedy. He says telling jokes has always been his dream.

As Dymond’s recovery continues, so do his stand-up routines. His big “comeback show,” as he calls it, is December 20 at Eden Café.