Preventing frozen pipes

(NEWS10) — The freezing temperatures could cause frozen pipes, which means that water may not come out of the faucet.

Tom Darling, the owner of Empire State Plumbing, said it is important to keep your home at a warm temperature to prevent this from happening.



“If you were to turn your temperature down, you shouldn’t turn it down below 60 or 64 degrees,” said Darling.



Anything lower than this could cause water damage in your home.



“When the pipe freezes, it expands the pipe,” explained Darling. “And the pipe will split, and the water still won’t move just like if it was still frozen, and it is. But as soon as it starts to thaw, that’s when you get the disaster and the water starts gushing through all of the splits in the frozen pipes.”



If you notice that the pipes are frozen, never use an open flame to try to warm them up, since it could cause a fire. Instead it’s best to call an expert. With the right tools, the pipes can thaw out within a matter of minutes.



“The sooner you can get a plumber in to unthaw the pipe, the better. The longer your pipe is frozen the more splits you’re gonna have.”