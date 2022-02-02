‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot filming in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” will be filming in Schenectady. Donna Pennell, the Schenectady Film Commissioner, said filming is scheduled for mid-February and the company is currently casting local people to play extras.

Pennell said they are looking for over 200 extras. You must be over 18 years old to apply and can be SAG-AFTRA or non-union. All roles are paid. You can apply on the Everyset Casting website.

The filming is taking place in Armory Studios NY. Pennell said these studios provided the space and amenities the production company needed for filming.

“​There is always an economic benefit when a production comes to town. It provides a boost to hotels, restaurants and many other local businesses,” said Pennell.

Pennell said the Capital Region and Adirondack Film Alliance work together to promote the area to productions of all sizes.

“Showtime was just in Schenectady in November filming their new series ‘Three Women.’ Showtime also filmed ‘Billions’ and ‘Succession’ in our region. Amazon Prime, ‘Modern Love’, spent over four months at the Armory Studios in autumn of 2020, the feature film ‘Paint’ starring Owen Wilson was in Saratoga last summer, HBO was in Troy for ‘Gilded Age,’ in Albany for ‘White House Plumbers’, and now they are back, this time in Schenectady, with ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.’ These are just some of the projects we have seen,” said Pennell.