President enters a war of words on Twitter with NY officials

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — President Donald Trump took aim at New York State and Governor Andrew Cuomo in a Twitter war of words.

For the second morning in a row, Pres. Trump went after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the attorney general’s office.

In a tweet, the president wrote, “So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job.”

Governor Cuomo responded in a statement saying:

“President Trump is in la la land. If he is worried about law enforcement, he shouldn’t break the law. If he is worried about New York taxes, he should repeal the New York tax penalty called SALT that he and Republicans passed, which targeted New York and raised our taxes by $15 billion.”

Cuomo addressed the federal tax law at a press conference in June.

“They’ve assaulted this state economically with their tax reform act that targets New York,” he said.

The federal tax reform law limited state and local tax deductions on federal income tax returns to $10,000.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted: “It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses.”

Attorney General James responded back, in part: “My office will follow the facts of any case, wherever they lead. Make no mistake: No one is above the law, not even the President.”