Pres. Chester Arthur recognized on 192nd birthday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York National Guard honored Pres. Chester Arthur on his 192nd birthday. A formal wreath laying ceremony was held at Albany Rural Cemetery on Tuesday.

Arthur became president September 19, 1881 after the assassination of Pres. James Garfield. He served until 1885.

Arthur was born in Vermont and attended Union College in Schenectady, and he lived in Rensselaer County.

He had never held any political office before he was elected vice president.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19