Pres. Chester Arthur recognized on 192nd birthday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York National Guard honored Pres. Chester Arthur on his 192nd birthday. A formal wreath laying ceremony was held at Albany Rural Cemetery on Tuesday.

Arthur became president September 19, 1881 after the assassination of Pres. James Garfield. He served until 1885.

Arthur was born in Vermont and attended Union College in Schenectady, and he lived in Rensselaer County.

He had never held any political office before he was elected vice president.