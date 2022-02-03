Preparing your vehicle for a winter storm

It’s important to keep your car stocked with emergency supplies in anticipation of wintry weather.

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The impending weather is sure to be impacting commutes tonight and tomorrow. It’s important to stock up your vehicle with the necessary supplies to stay safe and warm, and to prepare for emergencies.

“Always make sure that your gas tank doesn’t go below half,” advised Doug Decker from Ace Hardware in Latham.

Additionally, you should stock up your trunk with the following iteems:

Windshield scraper/brush

Shovel

Flashlight

Batteries

Portable charger

Phone cord

Water and snacks

First aid kit

Blanket, hat, gloves

Jumper cables

Reflective vest

Once you make it out of the driveway and onto the roads, Michael Sweeney, Traffic Safety Educator for AAA Hudson Valley emphasizes leaving yourself extra time to reach your destination, as looks can be deceiving, especially to the north of the Capital Region where heavier snow is expected to kick in.

“Ice is the worst, and if we end up with an ice layer under the snow, it could be considerably slick later this evening into tomorrow morning,” said Sweeney.