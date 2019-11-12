6 tons of turkey donated to Equinox community dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and the volunteers at Equinox are working hard to prepare their 50th annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.

On Tuesday, Price Chopper/Market 32 donated more than six tons of turkey to the dinner, which is known as one of the largest and longest-running holiday traditions in New York State.

The dinner feeds more than 10,000 people, who might not get a hot, home cooked Thanksgiving meal. And preparations are already underway.

The Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is held at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany. This year, nearly 500 sit-down dinners will be served and more than 9,500 meals will be delivered.

The Equinox’s Thanksgiving Hotline is up and running. Call (518) 434-0131 to request a dinner, make a donation, or volunteer.