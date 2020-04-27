Prepare for sidewalk construction and road closures in Albany during the last week in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department sent out an advisory on Sunday detailing upcoming sidewalk construction and paving that will cause closures, parking restrictions, and traffic disruptions starting Monday.

Workers will be paving Chapel Street—from Columbia Street to Clinton Avenue—and Orange Street—from North Pearl Street to Theatre Row—on Monday and Tuesday, starting at 6 a.m.

From Monday through Friday, also starting at 6 a.m., milling paving, and sidewalk work will take place on five different streets:

Northern Boulevard, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Lark Street

Pennsylvania Avenue, Northern Boulevard south

McCrossin Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue west

Second Street, between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue

Madison Avenue, between South Swan Street and Lark Street

Finally, starting at 6 a.m. from Tuesday to Friday, milling, paving, and sidewalk work will be happening on Westerlo Street, between Green and South Pearl Streets.

Access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained, and officials say that emergency no parking and detour signs will be posted on affected roadways.

