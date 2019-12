ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preparations are underway in the trial of an Albany County Jail corrections officer accused of raping a female inmate.

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial against Michael Snyder. Snyder was arrested in 2018 and charged with three counts of third-degree rape.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said an investigation began after the inmate stated Snyder forced himself on her three times over the course of 10 to 11 days.