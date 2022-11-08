ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preparations are underway for the 75th Tulip Festival that will take place in historic Washington Park on May 7 and 8. Highlighted as Albany’s signature spring event, the Tulip Fest celebrates the city’s rich Dutch heritage with handmade crafts, a fine arts show, delicious food, two stages of world-class live entertainment, and more.

Festival goers can anticipate more than 140,000 tulips in 150 different varieties. While the festival takes place in May, hundreds of people plant the tulip bulbs in the late autumn before the ground freezes. Tulips are cold-tolerant and will blossom when the snow melts in the spring. Albany City Gardener Jena Commerford and the City of Albany Department of General Services have started to plant the bulbs with the help of volunteers.