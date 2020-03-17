Premiere Transportation to remain open for service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite what the company is calling unprecedented interruption to its business, Premiere Transportation in Albany has committed to staying open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Significant preventative measures are being taken to protect the health and well being of passengers and employees. They’re also expanding service to far beyond the Capital Region.

“People are very concerned about this virus to the point they don’t want to get on a plane, they don’t want to get on a train, they don’t want to get on a bus,”Pres. and CEO David Brown said. “They want as little exposure to other individuals as possible.”

The company said there have been some temporary layoffs, but the car washing and sanitizing staff was not cut.

