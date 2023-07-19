ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patrons were in and out of Colson’s News & Deli in Downtown Albany Wednesday afternoon. The convivence store sold a winning lottery ticket years ago.

“Well first I would take care of my family for sure make sure that you know they have everything they need” a woman named Kristen told us after purchasing a ticket. “We’re pretty humble so I don’t think that we would need a whole lot and let’s hope not!” she added.

Tonight’s drawing will be third largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in US history.

If someone wins they have the option of taking the cash in installments over 29 years or lump sum. The winnings would amount to around $500 Million after taxes.