Power outages likely incoming, courtesy of Tropical Storm Fay

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Tropical Storm Fay is moving up the East Coast, with heavy rain and winds forecast for Friday and Saturday in New York and southern New England.

Flash flood watches are in effect throughout the Capital Region and further downstate, with tropical storm warnings in Westchester, Long Island, and New Jersey.

Ahead of the low-pressure system, the power utility Central Hudson—which supplies thousands of households in areas that will be affected—released a statement about preparing for the storm. In addition to thunderstorms potentially knocking out the power grid or wind downing trees and powerlines, they say flooding can undermine natural gas lines.

If you smell gas or lose power, contact your utility supplier to report the outage.

With models predicting several inches of rain, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said he had directed state agencies to deploy statewide resources in advance of Fay’s arrival and warned New Yorkers to take precautions against impending flooding.

“I am deploying state personnel and resources to communities across the state to ensure they have the support they need to respond to anything Mother Nature may throw our way.” Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York

