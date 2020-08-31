Power out in Guilderland after car accident leads to downed pole

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car accident caused a downed pole and wires in Guilderland Monday evening.
Carman Road between Lone Pine Road and Spawn Road was closed after an accident.
Several Guilderland residents also lost power as a result. The estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m.
