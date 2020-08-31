Power out in Guilderland after car accident leads to downed pole

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Department of Health has issued new guidelines on coronavirus testing "to ensure data integrity". Confirmatory COVID-19 and Influenza testing will now be required whenever a hospital patient or nursing home resident has a known exposure or symptoms consistent with either disease.

Additionally, testing must also be performed on any hospital patient or nursing home resident where the person is suspected of having died of such disease, within 48 hours after death. However, if an individual received an influenza or coronavirus test in the two weeks prior to their death, they do not have to be tested again.