Poughkeepsie man arrested for downtown Albany bank robbery

TD Bank robbery STate Street Albany 010421

Ryan Delury, 28, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with one county of Robbery in the Third Degree after police said he robbed the TD Bank on State Street in Albany on Monday, January 4, 2021. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in a bank robbery that took place in downtown Albany.

Ryan Delury, 28, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with one county of Robbery in the Third Degree.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to TD Bank on State Street for reports of a robbery. According to police, Delury approached the counter and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied, and Delury fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

He was taken into custody a short time later during a traffic stop on the Thruway and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

