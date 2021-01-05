Poughkeepsie man arrested for downtown Albany bank robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in a bank robbery that took place in downtown Albany.
Ryan Delury, 28, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with one county of Robbery in the Third Degree.
Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to TD Bank on State Street for reports of a robbery. According to police, Delury approached the counter and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied, and Delury fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.
He was taken into custody a short time later during a traffic stop on the Thruway and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
