Pothole Patrol: Albany is tackling potholes, zone by zone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After asking NEWS10 viewers on Facebook about the worst potholes in the Capital Region, we got comments telling us to visit locations all over the district.

In this edition of Pothole Patrol, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes to the streets of Albany to find out how the city is handling pothole season.

One viewer said, “Beaver Street in downtown Albany next to the Times Union Center has a community of them too.” We checked it out, and immediately found the group of potholes mentioned.

The City of Albany Department of General Services says they plan for pothole season, tackling them zone by zone.

Want to report a pothole in the city of Albany? There’s a portal called “SeeClickFix” that lets you submit a picture and information for each complaint. It also let’s you track the process of the case.

Pothole complaints can also be directed to the Department of General Services at 434-CITY.

