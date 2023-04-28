ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Postal Workers Union Local 390 is holding a rally today, Friday, April 28th at 1pm on Central Avenue in the area of Karner Road in Colonie. Postal workers say they frequently deal with abuse, as well as an unsafe and toxic work environment.

The local postal workers union has stated that workers in Albany alone have reported verbal abuse, threats, and even instances of sexual assault within the workplace. The post offices also face chronic short staffing, which has caused slowed mail, resulting in frustrated customers, which leads to stressed workers.

The union says that despite consumers and employees alike being disgruntled, management has skyrocketed the prices for most of their services. Meanwhile, workers state that postal management claims that all is well, and that mail hasn’t slowed.

Employees want to emphasize that they love the Postal Service, and want it to thrive. They desire to return to a “service mindset” over a “business mindset”, putting the people first over profits.

Postal workers invite the public to join them in the rally to demand an end to the harassment and abuse they endure. They urge the community to consider that what affects their workers also affects everyone’s mail.