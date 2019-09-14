Possible rabid fox attacks dog, escapes in Rensselaer County

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Health Department is warning Brunswick residents of a possible rabid fox on the loose.

The badly injured fox was last seen running down Hoosick Street outside the Troy Veterinary Hospital.

The fox had previously run into a home and was attacked by a family dog. It was then boxed up and driven by family friends to the animal hospital to see if it had rabies.

That’s where they say a worker from the office opened the box while the fox was still in the car and accidentally let the fox escape.

“It was injured severely., but when she opened it, and the fox got out of the box, it ran off,” said the dog’s owner Tara Mooradian.

The dog, as well as four people who came in contact with the fox, are being examined to see if they’ve been infected.

Kathy Rogers is the dog’s vet. She said the fox escaping into the residential community poses a threat.

“Should they contract rabies there’s no cure, which is why we’re always concerned when there’s a possibility,” Rogers said.

Rogers is also urging pet owners to stay on top of their animals vaccinations. In this case, Mooradian’s dog wasn’t up-to-date.

The health department is asking anyone who has come in contact with the fox to not touch it and give the office or the police department a call.