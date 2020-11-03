Portion of Lark Street temporarily closed for utility work

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Lark Street closed Monday night for National Grid crews.

Lark Street from Jay Street to Lancaster Street closed to traffic at 9 p.m. Monday so National Grid crews could replace a utility pole.

The road will remain closed until the pole has been replaced.

