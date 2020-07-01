Breaking News
Portion of Duanesburg Road in Rotterdam closed while crews work on downed power line

A portion of Duanesburg Road, or Route 7, was closed in Rotterdam on Tuesday, June 30,2020, while crews worked to fix a downed power line. (NEWS10)

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Duanesburg Road, or Route 7, was closed in Rotterdam on Tuesday while crews worked to fix a downed power line.

Police said a tree came down and caused damage to power lines and telephone poles outside the Schalmont Middle School and High School. 

As a result, Duanesburg Road between the I-88 ramp and Burdeck Street was closed while repairs were being made.

