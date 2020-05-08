Porch partially collapses due to Waterford landslide

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A landslide threatening homes in Waterford has now damaged at least one of them.
The house on Middletown Road was teetering on the edge of a cliff. Overnight, the porch partially collapsed as some of the ground gave way.
Officials were concerned wet weather could make things worse for the homes. Crews continue to monitor the situation.
