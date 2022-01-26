Popeyes opening new location in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is opening another location in the Capital Region. The grand opening is on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Halfmoon.

The grand opening also features a weekend raffle to win Airpods, iPads, TV’s and Popeyes’ merchandise. You can get raffles tickets depending on what you purchase.

A chocolate chip cookie is one ticket

A 12 piece chicken nuggets in two tickets

A kids meal is two tickets

A chicken sandwich combo is two tickets

A family meal is five tickets

One dollar of every chicken sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Partial proceeds will be given to Shen’s Bountiful Backpack Program. Opening day will also feature a check donation to CAPTAIN Community Human Services.

This is the first Popeyes location in Saratoga County. Popeyes recently opened their fourth location in Albany on January 14.