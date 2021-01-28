‘Pop-up’ vaccination sites target communities adversely impacted by pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One-day only COVID-19 vaccination sites are beginning to pop-up across the City of Albany targeting communities of color and communities in healthcare deserts.

New York State is working with local health organizations to get doses into the arms of those adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“Our church is a community church. We should be visible in the community,” said Pastor of Sweet Pilgrim Church Elgin Taylor.

The church is located in Albany’s Arbor Hill neighborhood. Pastor Taylor said the church was seemingly called out of the blue by the governor’s office to host the “pop up” vaccination site.

“It’s gratifying for us, but it’s also a great opportunity to serve the community,” Taylor said.

Behind the scenes, Whitney M Young Jr Health Center has worked with the state to locate places to administer the vaccine.

“Sweet Pilgrim provided the folks to be vaccinated. We provided the staff to perform the administration of the vaccines,” said Whitney Young CEO Edward McNamara.

McNamara said a demographic breakdown of everyone who took the first round of the Pfizer vaccine that day is being compiled.

“The equity is key to what the governor is trying to do here, and I think Monday was a successful demonstration of that,” McNamara said.

On short notice, the vaccination site was able to administer all 250 doses of the vaccine. The health group is looking at another site to host the second round of doses.

“There are people who want and immediately need the vaccine and it was a blessing to see that happen,” Taylor said.

New York State has over 1,200 providers who are receiving and distributing the vaccine.