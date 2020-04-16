Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites added in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will open Thursday and Friday in three underserved Albany neighborhoods.

These testing sites are in addition to the drive-thru testing site at the University of Albany and appointments are required.

CEO of the Black Nurses Coalition Dr. Brenda Robinson said these locations aren’t just about accessibility, they’re about comfortability.

Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center has worked with officials from the county and the health department to open the sites.

“Adding these new sites are very important because we need to go to places where we can trust,” Robinson said

Though many applaud the sites opening, the sites are only opened for one day. Community members were concerned with the lack of notice.

“I think a lot more notice would have been a help. I think you have to have time to really get the information out there,” Robinson said.

Two of the location will be in Albany Councilwoman Sonia Frederick’s ward.

“Given the time, I think this is a step in the right direction,” Federick said. “We look at research and we look at news briefs and it seems on the national level this virus is impacting the black and brown community,” Federick said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called for more testing throughout the state. Something he said is needed to reopen the economy. Robinson said added testing sites are a step in the right direction.

County Executive Dan McCoy said there will be future dates for more pop-up testing sites.

To schedule an appointment call (518) 465-4771.

The scheduled sites are listed below:

Thursday April 16, Capital South Campus Center 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday April 17, Whitney M Young Health Center 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday April 17, Bleecker Terrace Apartments 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

