Pools open across the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10 ) — Pools in the Capital Region reopened Friday.

In the City of Albany, Lincoln Park, Mater Christi, and Arbor Hill Pools were allowing people to swim. Unlike in years past, there is new safety protocol swimmers must follow.

“Everyone is required to wear masks when not in the water, as soon as they come in,” explained Jonathan Jones, Albany’s Commissioner of Recreation. “We also closed off our shower rooms to stop the spread and locker rooms and identified places for people to put their stuff. And we have signage to encourage people to be socially distant — 6 feet away, and frequently wash their hands.”

In order to swim, you also need to bring identification showing that you’re an Albany resident. To further help maintain social distancing, there is a designated entrance and exit for people to come in and out.

“We are just excited to be at this moment, and hope that we can stay open for the rest of the summer,” said Jones.

State park pools, including the one at Saratoga Spa, will also be open for the July 4 holiday weekend. Like in Albany, there are new safety rules in place because of the pandemic. Peerless pool opened today at 25 percent capacity.

“We want to encourage covering your face,” explained Alane Chinian, Regional Director of New York State Parks. “We want to encourage physical distancing of six feet apart as per usual.”

Using their smart phones, visitors at the Peerless Pool can voluntarily be sent a contact information questionnaire link via a QR code. The information would be used in the event of a known COVID-19 exposure for contact tracing purposes.

The New York State Parks are also encouraging groups of less than 10 people to come visit.

“It’s important that we allow recreation, in the safest method as possible,” said Chinian.

While public pools across the Capital Region are allowing swimmers, the South Troy pool remains closed for the time being until it has a final inspection from the Rensselaer County Health Department. Staff also needs to be hired to operate the facility. An opening date for the pool has not been set.

