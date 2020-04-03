Police: Woman lied about fake coronavirus testing site

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman, who police said reported a fake coronavirus testing site, made up the story.

Christine Curley, 29, was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. She is due in court at a later date.

According to police, Curley initially reported she was asked to get tested for the virus at a pop-up testing site in North Greenbush. She said scammers were able to get her money and insurance information during the testing.

While the incident did not take place, police are still reminding the public to be vigilant and report any scams that may arise due to the pandemic.

The reason behind why she made the false report is not being released by police.

LATEST STORIES: