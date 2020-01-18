Police: Woman arrested after injuring female with glass cup at a pool hall

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly assaulted another woman at a pool hall in Halfmoon.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:07 a.m. they got a report of an assault at Trick Shots Billiards.

After investigating the incident, police said a female victim was struck in the head with a glass cup, resulting in an injury.

Deirdre Cowley, 37, of Clifton Park was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree. Police said Cowley was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.