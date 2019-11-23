Police warn of porch pirates ahead of holiday season

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are warning of the dangers of porch pirates following several reports of attempts to steal packages delivered to people’s homes.

Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick said the longer a package sits outside a door, the greater the chance it can be stolen.

“We had one that was several thousand dollars in equipment that was stolen and other ones that are just a package here or there,” Hornick said.

Hornick suggests installing security cameras or asking neighbors to pick a package up. He also suggests having it delivered to the post office or using an Amazon locker.

“When you have valuable items, high ticket items, or gifts for the holidays, you don’t want to take a second chance,” Hornick said.

Hornick said they are able to find the suspect sometimes, but the stolen items aren’t always recovered.