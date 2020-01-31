Police: Violent Mechanicville man stole victim’s phone and fled

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Cory J. Gregory, 31, of Mechanicville for a laundry list of charges on Wednesday after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Gregory had been arrested and arraigned previously for a non-qualifying offense under new bail reform measures. The courts issued an order of protection against Gregory upon his release. Police say he returned to the home of the person under the protective order, however, to physically assault the victim again.

According to police, Gregory then stole the victim’s phone and fled the scene.

The injured victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Once located, authorities charged Gregory with first-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation, aggravated criminal contempt of court, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree assault. This list of felonies, violent felonies, and a misdemeanor could earn Gregory 44 years in jail if convicted.

Gregory awaits prosecution in Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

In April 2018, Gregory was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to felony attempted strangulation.