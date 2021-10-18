Police: Victim critical after stabbing by parolee

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 29-year-old parolee has been charged after a stabbing on Quail Street.

Around 3:45 p.m. on October 15, police were notified that a 35-year-old man was in the Albany Medical Center emergency room for stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Police later identified Dayshon McKenzie, of Albany, as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Monday and charged with Assault in the First Degree.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

McKenzie was also wanted on an arrest warrant for a domestic assault on Clinton Avenue in September. In that incident, police said he grabbed the female victim by the throat, slammed her against a wall, and applied pressure that made it difficult for her to breathe. The victim also reported being punched by McKenzie several times during the incident.

For the September assault, he was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault in the Third Degree.

He has been arraigned and was sent to Albany County Jail.