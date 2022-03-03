SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady Police Department patrol vehicle struck two homes in the area of Eastern Avenue and Jackson Place on Thursday. The vehicle hit 747 and 751 Eastern Avenue, causing damage to both houses.

Around 6:45 a.m., a Schenectady Patrol Officer was told by an officer that he was in a motor vehicle accident. Police said the occupants of each home and the officer were uninjured.

A member of the Schenectady Police Department’s Evidence Technician Unit was called to the scene for photos. The Traffic Division is currently investigating the incident. Police said no further information is available at this time.