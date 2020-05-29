Police urge hikers stay away from restricted areas of Poestenkill Gorge

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the weather has been getting nicer, there has been an increase in people visiting Poestenkill Gorge Park.

While the Troy police want people to go outside and enjoy themselves, they also want them to be safe and stay away from potentially dangerous, restricted areas close to the water.

“It was actually one of our patrol sergeants that was out and about. Saw that there was some increased traffic there and took it upon himself to take a look at the area and realized that some of the signs had been taken down and vandalized and some of the trail markers and some of the restrictive fencing had been damaged,” Troy Police Captain Steven Barker said.

The Troy Police Department is working with the Department of Public Works to post additional signage and fencing in the park to help keep everyone notified and safe.

LATEST STORIES