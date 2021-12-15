Police: Ulster County woman stole $730K from employer

GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County woman is accused of embezzling from her former employer. The New York State Police said Kelly A. Scotto, 36, of Gardiner was arrested on December 14.

After an investigation, police found that Scotto stole over $730,000 from her former employer in Gardiner over a 3-year period.

Charges:

Grand larceny in the second degree (felony)

Grand larceny in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (felony)

Scotto was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court and released. She is due to return to the Town of Gardiner Court on January 5, 2022.