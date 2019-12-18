Police: Two in custody after day-long, multi-county car theft spree

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two juveniles are now in custody after police say they went on a car-stealing spree and led police on several chases throughout the Capital Region on Wednesday.

Police say the two first stole a car in Schenectady and drove it to Albany where they stole yet another car. Police in Albany spotted the pair, but had to cancel their pursuit when it became overly dangerous.

In the ditch is the last of four cars a juvenile is accused of stealing. Rensselaer Police officers chased the male on foot and wrestled with him before taking him into custody this afternoon. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/vXYStJMBWq — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) December 18, 2019

The suspects then allegedly stole another vehicle from a Stewart’s in East Greenbush and led police on another chase until they crashed into a house on Broadway in Rensselaer.

Police immediately arrested one suspect. The other got away. About an hour later, police in Rensselaer received a report for another stolen car. Following the report, police were able to find the second suspect and take him into custody following a foot chase.

No schools were put on lock down during the day’s events, but police say the chases and investigation put a strain on police resources.