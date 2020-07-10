Police: Two arrested with heroin and a handgun in a car with four kids

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Latham say they arrested Harold P. Miller III, 28, of Menands and Cleveland White, 45, of Bainbridge on weapon, drug, and child endangerment charges after a Monday traffic stop.

Authorities say they pulled over the car White was driving when they observed traffic infractions on Interstate 90 in Albany, just after 11 a.m. on Monday. Police say they observed signs of drug use while interviewing White.

Police then searched the vehicle. They say White had suboxone and heroin. His passenger, Miller, also had heroin, as well as a loaded handgun and a magazine capable of carrying over seven rounds of ammunition.

Police say four children were also passengers.

Miller’s charges could be worth as much as 18 years in prison:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia
  • Unlawful possession of an ammo feeding device

White’s charges could earn just under four years if he’s convicted:

  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument

