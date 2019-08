TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was stabbed in the torso in Troy Friday evening.

The stabbing took place shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on Thomson Street near Burden Park.

Police said the 38-year-old male was stabbed in the torso. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to police, the victim was driving a stolen minivan at the time and will be detained at the hospital.

The person who stabbed him is not in custody.